Teenager Punches Neighbour To Death In Abuja

After being punched in the stomach during a quarrel with his neighbour, 14-year-old Danladi has been arrested by the FCT Police Command after 18-year-old Biliya Lawal is confirmed dead.

The two were alleged to have gotten into a violent altercation at their home in Gadabiu, in the Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, after exchanging angry remarks.

A source privy to the development said the incident, which occurred around 6 p.m. on Friday, was widely discussed in the area council.

The reason for the verbal altercation and following punching match, according to a local commercial driver named Aliyu, is unknown.

He claimed that Lawal was transported to the Kwali General Hospital as soon as he collapsed and was declared dead at the hospital.

He said, “Both Lawal who is about 18-year-old and Danladi, a 14-year-old boy, live in the same compound located at Gadabiu in Kwali Area Council.

“I don’t know what in particular led to the exchange of words but it must have been a serious issue.

“The verbal exchange of words became heated and later resulted in a physical fight. The two exchanged blows, in the process, Danladi’s punch hit Lawal in his stomach. Lawal fell to the ground and immediately went unconscious.

“He was immediately rushed to the Kwali General Hospital where the doctor who attended to them pronounced him dead. The matter as I speak to you has spread everywhere in the community. ”

When contacted, the FCT command’s spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, confirmed the incident, adding that Danladi had been arrested.

She said, “I confirm it and the suspect is in custody. The case has been transferred to SCID for further investigation”.