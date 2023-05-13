New Telegraph

May 14, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Metro & Crime
  3. Teenager Punches Neighbour…

Teenager Punches Neighbour To Death In Abuja

After being punched in the stomach during a quarrel with his neighbour, 14-year-old Danladi has been arrested by the FCT Police Command after 18-year-old Biliya Lawal is confirmed dead.

The two were alleged to have gotten into a violent altercation at their home in Gadabiu, in the Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, after exchanging angry remarks.

A source privy to the development said the incident, which occurred around 6 p.m. on Friday, was widely discussed in the area council.

The reason for the verbal altercation and following punching match, according to a local commercial driver named Aliyu, is unknown.

He claimed that Lawal was transported to the Kwali General Hospital as soon as he collapsed and was declared dead at the hospital.

He said, “Both Lawal who is about 18-year-old and Danladi, a 14-year-old boy, live in the same compound located at Gadabiu in Kwali Area Council.

“I don’t know what in particular led to the exchange of words but it must have been a serious issue.

“The verbal exchange of words became heated and later resulted in a physical fight. The two exchanged blows, in the process, Danladi’s punch hit Lawal in his stomach. Lawal fell to the ground and immediately went unconscious.

“He was immediately rushed to the Kwali General Hospital where the doctor who attended to them pronounced him dead. The matter as I speak to you has spread everywhere in the community. ”

When contacted, the FCT command’s spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, confirmed the incident, adding that Danladi had been arrested.

She said, “I confirm it and the suspect is in custody. The case has been transferred to SCID for further investigation”.

Tags:

Read Previous

Charly Boy breaks silence over disturbing photos of him on wheelchair
Read Next

Newcastle Manager, Eddie Howe Shoved By Spectator

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023