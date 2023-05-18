New Telegraph

May 18, 2023
Teenager In Court For Alleged Stealing

A 19-year-old teenager identified as Hassan Isawu was prosecuted on Thursday before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrate Court for allegedly breaking into an apartment and theft.

New Telegraph gathered that Isawu is facing the court with the charge of housebreaking, stealing and malicious damages.

According to Akinwale Oriyomi, the Police prosecutor told the court that the defendant committed the offence at about 11:30 am, at Ado-Ekiti on May 5.

He said, the defendant broke into the apartment of a man, identified as Femi Akindele and stole aluminium frames valued at N500,000.

He also alleged that he maliciously damaged an aluminium frame and burglary-proof irons valued at N100,000.

The offences, according to him, contravened sections 322(b), 302(1)(a), and 354(1) of the Criminal Laws of Ekiti State 2021.

The police prosecutor pleaded to the court to adjourn the case to enable him to study the case file and assemble his witnesses.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges levied against him, while his counsel, Mrs Adunni Olanipekun, urged the court to grant her client bail and promised that the defendant would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Bankole Oluwasanmi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N80,000 with one surety in like sum.

The surety, according to the magistrate, must be a chairman of the Hausa community.

The case was adjourned until July 26.

