Teenager Drowns In Sokoto Reservoir

A teenager identified as Salim tragically drowned on Sunday while attempting to fetch water from a reservoir at the Sokoto State Water Treatment Plant, amid a worsening water scarcity crisis in the State.

Eyewitnesses said the young man slipped and fell into the tank and struggled before drowning.

The incident has sparked outrage among residents who have endured over a month of acute water shortages.

Locals say the tragedy underscores the severity of the crisis, with children and adults seen daily roaming the city with buckets and jerry cans in search of water for basic needs.

Angry residents accused the Sokoto State Water Board of negligence, saying the agency failed to implement promised solutions to the prolonged water crisis.

“The situation is unbearable. Every day we wake up to search for water, and now a young life has been lost. What else has to happen before something is done?” a resident lamented.

The mounting tension prompted officials of the Water Board to flee the area as irate residents demanded answers. Police officers were later deployed to restore order.

Despite repeated assurances from the Water Board, water supply remains erratic, and residents are calling for urgent government intervention to avert further tragedies.

They are demanding both immediate and long-term solutions to address the crisis, restore public confidence, and prevent future loss of life.

