Teenager Drowns In Benue River During School Hours

Tragedy struck in Gboko West, in Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State as a teenager, Japheth Amine, was reportedly drowned in River Nomnor Mke during school hours.

The victim, witnesses said had reportedly sneaked out of school with his friends during study time to swim in the river, adding that while in the water, he was overwhelmed by the strong currents and drowned.

“His friends were unable to save him in time,” the source added.

The lifeless body of the young boy was said to have been discovered at about 4:30 pm by residents who had come to the river bank to wash clothes.

New Telegraph gathered that the untimely death of the school boy threw residents of the community into mourning.

The residents called for increased supervision of students during school hours and stronger safety awareness about the dangers of unsupervised swimming in local rivers.