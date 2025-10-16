Teenage Girl Rescued Five Days After Abduction In Edo

A teenage girl identified as Blessing has been rescued by operatives of the Edo State Security Network, five days after she was abducted by suspected armed herders in Etsako East Local Government Area of the state.

Blessing was reportedly kidnapped at Ayogwiri, near Etsako West, while returning from the farm alongside other women. She was taken deep into the forest by her abductors before being rescued in Agenebode, after an intense search operation by local security operatives.

According to security sources, the suspected herders had attacked several women on their way home from the farm, abducting the teenager and whisking her away into the bush.

A viral video circulating on social media captured the emotional moment the young girl was found and freed from captivity. In the footage, Blessing could be seen narrating her ordeal, revealing that she spent five days with the kidnappers under harsh and frightening conditions.

A member of the local vigilante group involved in the operation, who spoke under anonymity, said the rescue followed a massive forest combing by joint security forces.

“The kidnappers escaped after a gun duel, but we were able to rescue the girl alive,” the source said.

It was gathered that some suspects have been arrested in connection with the abduction and are currently being interrogated.

Efforts to reach the Edo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Musa Yamu, for official confirmation were unsuccessful at the time of filing this report.