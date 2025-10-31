New Telegraph

October 31, 2025
October 31, 2025
Teenage Cricketer Dies In Melbourne After Being Hit By Ball

An Australian teenager has died after he was hit by a cricket ball during a practice session in Melbourne.

Ben Austin, 17, was training in cricket nets in Ferntree Gully on Tuesday when he was struck in the head or neck by a ball.

It’s believed he was wearing a helmet.

Emergency workers were called to the scene shortly before 17:00 local time (06:00 GMT) and the boy was rushed to Monash Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

He was put on life support but died yesterday, reports the BBC.

