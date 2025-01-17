Teen Stuns Medvedev In Late Five-Set Thriller

Share

Fifth seed Daniil Medvedev is out of the Australian Open after losing a five-set thriller to teenager Learner Tien in the biggest upset of the tournament so far.

Medvedev, a three-time finalist in Melbourne, saved a match point in the third set and forced a decider, but ultimately fell to a 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 6-7 (8-10) 1-6 7-6 (10-7) defeat by the 19-year-old qualifier.

American Tien, ranked 121st in the world, celebrated in front of a largely empty Margaret Court Arena after wrapping up the win at 02:54 local time in Melbourne.

“I was hoping it wasn’t going to a fifth-set breaker but either way I’m just really happy to get the win,” Tien said after four hours and 49 minutes on court. “I know I made it a lot harder than what it could have been but, you know, whatever.”

Before this week’s tournament, Tien had never won a Grand Slam match, losing in the first round in all three of his US Open appearances.

