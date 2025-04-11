Teen Stars For Chelsea In Conference League Win At Legia

Share

Teenager Tyrique George scored his first senior Chelsea goal as they defeated Legia Warsaw to take control of their Conference League quarter-final.

Enzo Maresca’s side, the favourites to win the competition, went ahead four minutes into the second half of the first leg in Poland when George reacted quickest to convert the rebound after Reece James’ effort had been parried.

The 19-year-old winger has represented England at under-19s level and is yet to start a Premier League match, although he has featured 10 times for Chelsea in this European campaign.

Substitute Noni Madueke added a second goal in the 57th minute with a low finish after good work from Jadon Sancho to take the tie away from Legia.

Chelsea then missed a 73rd-minute penalty as Christopher Nkunku’s spot-kick was saved by Kacper Tobiasz, although the keeper was beaten again shortly afterwards with Madueke finishing off Sancho’s low cross for his second of the night.

