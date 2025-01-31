Teebliz Knocks Toke Makinwa Over Comment On Idibia’s Divorce Saga

Share

The estranged husband of Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Tiwa Sage, Tunji Balogun, better known as Teebillz, has slammed media personality, Toke Makinwa, following her comments on the divorce scandal of legendary singer, 2Face and his wife, Annie Idibia.

Teebillz took to his Instagram page on Thursday to share photos of his ex-wife Tiwa Savage and their son, Jamil Balogun.

Sharing photos, Teebillz spoke about the importance of family and warned others to learn how to stay away from family issues, noting that love never dies.

However, during his post, the talent manager took a snipe at Toke Makinwa who had attacked 2Baba over his social media post announcing his separation from Annie.

According to Teebillz, having a child requires a different type of forgiveness and love that the media personality has yet to attain.

He prayed for Toke to experience motherhood, and also reminded her of how she talked bad about him during his split from Tiwa Savage, urging her to mind her business regarding 2Baba’s ongoing divorce.

He wrote, “Family Matters…… Learn to stay out of it. I thank God for healing and love…Love never Dies…..TOKE MAKINWA, having a child for a Man is a different type of forgiveness and love that you are yet to attain…… “I pray you do sis. I hope you remember the nonsense you talked about me too…Blessings and love to the Idibias during this trying time. Mind your business.”

