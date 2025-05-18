New Telegraph

May 18, 2025
May 18, 2025
Teebillz Welcomes Daughter’s Boyfriend

Renowned Nigerian music executive, Teebillz, has welcomed his 18-year-old daughter’s boyfriend into his home in support of his open-minded parenting.

In an Instagram post shared on Sunday, the father of four emphasised the importance of allowing children to explore relationships and life experiences in a supportive and honest environment.

According to Teebillz, he emphasised the emotional and financial investment he has made in raising her and how proud he is of her.

He wrote, “I’m very proud to welcome my daughter’s boyfriend to my home at 18 rather than caging her to be rebellious. I’m so proud to teach her to be with an excellent Black young man with honours, respectful, loving, from good two-parent homes.”

“To raise a child for 18 years in a private school in Los Angeles no be beans! I know my mother is proud of me.”

He further expressed joy and pride in witnessing his daughter make responsible life choices, crediting open-minded parenting as the reason behind her growth and independence.

He added: “By being open-minded, we allow our children to explore, question, and discover their own truths. My Daughter, My Business,”

In the same post, Teebillz shared a heartfelt moment with his daughter’s boyfriend, Kobe, praising the young man for his maturity and character.

He noted, “What do you like about my daughter Kobe? I’ve never met a girl smarter than me……

“Thank you for raising her, sir! God bless you, Kobe for being a better man than me after talking to him…. what’s your cashapp Kobe #ProudDad,”

