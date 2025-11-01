Nigerian music executive, Tunji Balogun, popularly known as Teebillz has apologised to his children, their mothers and family members for past emotional harm, describing the June 2024 death of his mother as a catalyst for personal reckoning.

Speaking in an Instagram post on Friday, Teeblilz wrote: “After all the pain and loss, losing my mother broke me, but it also woke something in me…..!

READ ALSO:

“To my kids, their mothers, my family, and my loved ones….. I’m sorry for the hurt I caused. I’m trying… and trusting God to fix what I can’t.”

Teebillz, who manages several Afrobeats artists and co-parents with children with Tiwa Savage and other partners, has navigated public scrutiny over personal matters, including a 2016 marital crisis and subsequent divorce from Savage.