Teebillz Opens Up On Why He Will Never Get Married Again

The estranged husband of Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Tiwatope Savage, Teebillz has opened up on why he would never get married to another woman in his life.

He made this commitment while speaking in an online interview with popular On-Air Personality, Daddy Freeze.

According to the socialite, he doesn’t think he would ever get married to another woman in his lifetime, noting that marriage isn’t exactly easy and there is an expectation that seems to trail the union.

