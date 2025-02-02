Teebillz Opens Up On Why He Will Never Get Married Again

The estranged husband of Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Tiwatope Savage, Teebillz has opened up on why he would never get married to another woman in his life.
He made this commitment while speaking in an online interview with popular On-Air Personality, Daddy Freeze.
According to the socialite, he doesn’t think he would ever get married to another woman in his lifetime, noting that marriage isn’t exactly easy and there is an expectation that seems to trail the union.
READ ALSO:
- Teebliz Knocks Toke Makinwa Over Comment On Idibia’s Divorce Saga.
- Teebillz Apologizes To Toke Makinwa Over Comment On Idibia’s Divorce.
- Teebillz Blasts Davido For Disrespecting His Family.
The father of two disclosed that he would rather prefer companionship than the conventional marriage of husband and wife.
He said: “Marriage no be beans o baba. As you see me as I dey so, I will never get married again in my life. I will have a companionship; I will not be married in the worldly way,”
Reactions trailing this posts;
queen_yemii remarked: “Watin do your last marriage??? Thought u said she is a good woman ”
hetrendingthreads.ng wrote: “This one still love mama jamjam,nothing person wan tell me ”
aiy_his_ suggested: “Then go back to tiwa forgive each other and live happily”
nazzy_threads stated: “No be you marry last year? Instead of working on your bad character, you we’re changing women”
Watch video below;