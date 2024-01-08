Teebillz Blasts Davido For Disrespecting His Family

Nigerian talent manager and estranged husband of Afrobeat singer, Tiwa Savage, Tunji Balogun, better known as Tee Billz has slammed Nigerian singer, Davido, for disrespecting his family.

Tee Billz in a post issued via his Instagram page on Monday threatened to teach Davido a lesson about having money, sense and respect.

According to Teebliz, protecting one’s family is not just a duty but the essence of a man’s character, a testament to his love and commitment.

He claimed that Davido disrespected his family despite the love his son, Jamil and Tiwa Savage, had shown his daughter, Imade.

Billz without disclosing what disrespect Davido has done to his family, stated that Davido has been getting away with disrespecting people but would teach him a lesson because he is not Dele Momodu or Amaju, adding that he would wait till the Grammy Awards is over before giving details of what transpired.

He said, “Protecting one’s family is not just a duty; it’s the essence of a man’s character, a testament to his love and commitment……… After the love Jamil, “The Mother of my Son”, and I have shown towards your daughter……

“My family is the last one you will ever disrespect in Nigeria… it’s not a threat like I told Bobo!

“You’ve been getting away with disrespect DAVID ADELEKE….. I’m not Uncle Dele or Amaju. I will teach you a lesson on their behalf also……I gave you every chance but you thought it was another one!

“They warned you not to Fuck with me! I will teach you a life lesson about having MONEY, SENSE, and RESPECT…..

“I pause till after you enjoy your Grammy like I told Tunde Ednut just from the kindness of my heart!!!.”