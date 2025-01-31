Teebillz Apologizes To Toke Makinwa Over Comment On Idibia’s Divorce

Share

The estranged husband to Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Tiwa Savage, Teebliz, has tendered a public apology to Toke Makinwa a few hours after he berated her over her recent comment on 2Face and Annie’s divorce scandal.

New Telegraph recalls that Toke Makinwa slammed 2Face over the announcement of his divorce from Annie Idibia while she was in rehab.

This has however prompted Teebliz to call her out publicly to stay out of family issues, noting that she can never understand because of her lack of in-depth knowledge of the family.

Hours after his outburst on social media, the talent manager tendered his unreserved apology during a live session with the notable OAP, Daddy Freeze on Instagram.

Teebillz argued that he was triggered by Toke’s outburst about being disappointed and ashamed of 2Baba’s public declaration of their separation.

According to him, a family feud is better left unresolved, as separation can sometimes be the best solution for the parties involved to heal and rework their marriages.

While apologizing Toke Makinwa, he wrote; “I would like to publicly apologize to Toke. I think my message was misconstrued because, at the end of the day, we are all family. You see, this feminist thing is getting out of hand.

“My question is, where was she all this while in Annie’s life? You see these reality shows [Young Famous and African], just want to prey on people’s flaws to make content. Nobody holy pass.

“When I saw this thing, all I did was pray for this couple because, at the end of the day, who’s going to help who?

“This separation is a blessing for Annie and 2Faba to fix themselves. Who knows whether they are coming back together tomorrow? Who are we to choose sides?”

Speaking on his divorce from Tiwa Savage; Teebillz went on to express his views on how people judge others based on personal struggles, adding: “You can’t judge anyhow how they express themselves with something they’ve bottled for years.

“You can’t come out to say ‘I am ashamed for you.’ When it comes to family feuds, no one wins because I went through the same thing. I gave everything to Tiwa Savage, but the problem we had was the entertainment world.”

“You have to give credit to the women. Every time wey I dey fight for Tiwa, people think I am mad; that’s the mother of my child. When I see my child doing well, I am happy and that’s because of Tiwa.”

