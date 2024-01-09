Tee Billz Accuses Davido Of Bullying Tiwa Savage

Nigerian talent manager, Tee Billz has continued to drag award-winning singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, over the ill-treatment of his ex-wife, Tiwa Savage.

New Telegraph reports that Davido and Tiwa Savage unfollowed each other a few days ago for undisclosed reasons.

However, in a post via his Instagram page on Monday, Tiwa’s ex-husband accused Davido of disrespecting his family and promised to teach him a lesson.

In another post, Tee Billz also accused Davido of bullying Tiwa Savage and also threatened to send boys after Tiwa Savage.

He added that Davido displayed arrogance and a carefree attitude when he attempted to reach out to him.

He wrote, “What would you do if someone threatened to send boys to the Mother of your son and this is the third time he’s bullied her……. you tried respectfully to reach out and the response is Arrogance and Nonchalant pls???”