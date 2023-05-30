Teddy A: I And Bambam Got Married After Fighting For 2 Weeks

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Tope Adenibuyan, popularly known as Teddy A, has revealed that he and his colleague, Bamike Olawunmi, better known as Bam Bam, were “fighting” for about two weeks before he proposed marriage to her.

Teddy A made this disclosure while speaking on the latest episode of ‘The Honest Bunch’ audiovisual podcast co-hosted by on-air personality, Nedu.

Speaking on the show, Teddy A said he almost broke up with Bam Bam before he later changed his mind and proposed to her after advice from his Personal Assistant and brother.

He said, “We (Bam Bam and I) were fighting for about two weeks. Yeah, we were almost done. We were actually pretty much done.

“I come talk to my PA say come o, I no fit end this thing like this na. Make we get closure. So, that night, I come reason say, o boy you don dey with this girl from Big Brother till now. All these things happening, you want to just suddenly go away? O boy, you dey craze o.

“I come call my brother for Yankee, say, how far? This na wettin I want do, wettin you think? He come say, “how do you feel?’ I said, bro, I feel like I’m about to throw up because I can’t explain the emotions.

“He come say, bro do this thing na. Omo, if you no do am, you go regret o. I said, okay.”

He said he later went to Bam Bam’s house and planned a surprise proposal for her with the assistance of her manager and PA after pranking her that the Lagos State Governor wanted to see her.

Today,Teddy A and Bam Bam are happily married with two beautiful children.