Share

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Teddy A has taken to his social media page to hail his wife, Bambam, over her recent movie role that has attracted accolades from fans.

New Telegraph reports that the internet was abuzz over the new movie of Nollywood actress and producer, Omoni Oboli which featured Bambam and actor Uzor Arukwe playing as love birds in the movie.

A lot of fans and movie lovers have heaped praises on Bambam for her acting skills in the new movie.

READ ALSO:

In reaction to the online praise, the husband, Teddy A, celebrated his wife as he expressed how proud he was of his wife.

He also expressed joy over how people have seen the talent his wife possesses.

See his post below;

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

