Ted Cruz Promises to Name Nigerian Officials Responsible for Christian Killings

United States lawmaker, Senator Ted Cruz has promised to publicly name Nigerian government officials who are allegedly responsible for the killing of Christians in Nigeria.

The Republican lawmaker, who made the vow in a video message he posted on his official X handle on Tuesday, said he was committed to holding accountable those he claims have been sponsoring terrorism in Nigeria as well as enabling or participating in religious persecution of Christians.

The former US presidential candidate who, along with a few other Congressmen have been vocal advocating for religious freedom in Nigeria, stated that he had been pushing a legislation to redesignate Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” (CPC), and praised President Donald Trump for heeding to the voice of reason by classifying Nigeria as a nation with severe violations of religious liberty “I’ve been pushing legislation to designate Nigeria a CPC and to impose sanctions on the Nigerian officials responsible,” Sen. Cruz said in the video clip.

“Thank you to President Trump for his leadership in imposing the designation, and more broadly, for fighting to stop the murder of Christians in Nigeria.

“Now we should take the next step and hold Nigerian officials accountable. I intend to be very explicit about who they are in the coming days and weeks,” he stressed.