Ted Cruz Applauds Trump’s Recognition Of Nigeria As ‘Country Of Particular Concern’

United States Senator, Ted Cruz has commended President Donald Trump for designating Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” over what he described as the ongoing persecution and killing of Christians in the country.

In a statement shared on his official social media page, Cruz expressed gratitude to Trump for the move, saying he had “fought for years to counter the slaughter and persecution of Christians in Nigeria.”

The Texas senator said he recently introduced legislation that would reinforce the designation, calling it a “critical step in holding accountable Nigerian officials who have facilitated and created an environment conducive to the outrages in Nigeria.”

READ ALSO:

Cruz noted that his proposed legislation would implement additional measures, including “targeting those who implement blasphemy and Sharia laws in Nigeria.”

He further pledged to work with the Trump administration and congressional colleagues to advance the bill and ensure the necessary reforms are implemented.

“Today’s decision by President Trump is a great one, and I thank him for his strong leadership,” the senator added.

The designation follows Trump’s recent comments describing the killing of Christians in Nigeria as a “mass slaughter,” calling on the U.S. Congress to investigate the situation and take action to protect religious minorities.

The development has drawn international attention to religious freedom issues in Nigeria, with advocacy groups urging both nations to strengthen cooperation in addressing human rights violations and security challenges.