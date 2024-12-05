TECNO Rewards Customers At Spark 30 City Tour

Share

Customers and attendees at the TECNO SPARK 30 city tour were rewarded amidst fun fares at Ikeja City Mall recently.

The participants were treated to mix of bubbly energy, music, and the unmistakable buzz of something special. The day kicked off with the iconic TECNO SPARK 30 transformer bus rolling into action, painted in the bold red and blue hues of Optimus Prime.

The excitement spilt over as attendees challenged each other in rounds of Jenga, Monopoly, Ludo, and even intense chess matches. As the games heated up, so did the rewards.

Attendees who purchased the Tecno Spark 30 Pro not only unlocked a N20,000 discount but also gained an ex – hilarating chance to win up to 100% cashback by participating in the games.

The air buzzed with energy—cheers of victory mingling with groans of near misses—while every win was met with enthusiastic applause and celebratory high-fives.

The event got more excited when tech and lifestyle creator Kagan joined the party, accompanied by Big Brother Naija Season 9 stars Victoria and Ruthee. Kagan, Victoria, and Ruthee tried their hands at the games in the grotto.

After claiming victo – ry, they became the first winners of TECNO-branded gift items. “This is why we love TECNO,” one fan remarked, clutching their Tecno Spark 30 Pro and a bag of goodies.

“And the fun doesn’t end here as there will always be more opportunities to join the excitement and win big with Tecno,” an official at Tecno enthused.

