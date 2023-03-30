TECNO partners MTN to drive 5G network in Nigeria

As part of their effort to make 5G network available and afford- able for average Nigerians, a smartphone manufacturer, TECNO, has signed a partnership agreement with the largest telecom operator in Nigeria, MTN.

Tecno launched its SPARK 10 5G smartphone to seal the other partnership agreement with MTN, as part of its efforts to drive digital inclusion and make fast internet access to all. At the launching of the smartphones in Lagos yes- terday, the representatives of Tecno said the SPARK 10 5G is the latest addition to TECNO’s Spark series.

“It has advanced features that appeal to tech-savvy consumers who demand high- speed internet connectivity, a fast processor, and a long- lasting battery. “Its 6.6-inch HD+ display delivers clear, vivid visuals, while the 50 MP camera allows users to capture stunning photos and videos in any lighting condition. “The partnership between TECNO and MTN Nigeria aims to provide Nigerians with a top-of-the-range smartphone that will deliver 5G connectivity and exceptional performance. TECNO will pro- vide cutting-edge technology and design to make 5G-enabled phones available to Nigerians. With this partnership, Nigerians can experience ultrafast MTN 5G connectivity with low latency on their TECNO SPARK 10.

“The partnership high- lights our commitment to providing Nigerians with the latest technology that enhances their mobile experience,” Techno said. Also speaking, the marketing managers of MTN Nige- ria said the partnership would make 5G network spread across the country as many people would be able to afford 5G-enabled phones and enjoy the network at a lower rate.