Technology: Why Nigeria Must Bridge Infrastructural Gaps

Da Hausa Literacy Initiative (DHI) has said with the growing rate at which Nigerians are embracing technology and innovations there is a need to bridge the existing infrastructural gaps in the country.

Founder Kaila Gumbi at the 2025 first Global Power Platform Boot Camp in Abuja raised concerns that Nigerians working remotely are at a risk of losing their jobs as a result of unstable internet connectivity.

Explaining the objectives of the Boot Camp, Gumbi said it would further expose participants to how they could explore Microsoft power platform applications such as Power BI, Copilot, Power Automate and power pages.

She said: “These are all Microsoft tools that help you to make your work better. These are the things that you use to enter your data and to use in the office.

“The world is all about data right now, it’s talking about how you can use the data that we are generating.

“So Power BI helps you to analyze this data and gives you visuals that you can use to report effectively and for power automate we are already at a stage where you don’t want to keep repeating processes that you can do easily.

It helps you to automate the processes to save you time. “Copilot helps you just like chat GPT, but it goes further because it is integrated with Excel, Word and stuff. So it’s all about making your work easier.

“There’s a lot of interest it’s just that the infrastructure is not really there. When you talk about Power BI and stuff like that, there is already a huge population that is already involved in data analytics and is working remotely.

