Technology Not Solution To Credible Elections – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed concern that technology alone cannot guarantee credible elections in Nigeria.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, SAN, made this observation on Thursday at the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room’s Stakeholders’ Forum on Elections in Abuja. He identified the nation’s telecommunications infrastructure as a key obstacle to the effective deployment of technology in elections.

Although the Electoral Act 2022 legalised the use of technology in election processes, Prof. Amupitan noted that some of Nigeria’s more than 176,000 polling units are in remote areas, making real-time uploading of results to the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal challenging. He explained that tools like the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) function effectively only where network coverage is available.

The INEC Chairman, however, reassured that the commission is committed to continuous engagement with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and network providers while exploring alternative technologies and building system redundancies to address these gaps.

Prof. Amupitan further highlighted that beyond technological challenges, voter apathy remains a persistent threat to democratic legitimacy in Nigeria. “To secure democracy, technological integrity must be matched by political accountability. Vote-buying and financial inducements continue to undermine the will of the people,” he said.

He noted that the 2023 general elections recorded a voter turnout of just over 27 percent, underscoring that technology alone cannot resolve low participation.

The INEC Chairman cited the November 8 Anambra governorship election as an example of successful voter mobilisation. In that election, 2,802,790 voters were registered in the state, and 63.9 percent collected their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

“By proactively extending the PVC collection period across all 326 registration areas in the state, we drove the percentage of collected PVCs to an impressive 98.80 percent before election day. This demonstrates what is possible when more voters are actively mobilised to register and collect their PVCs,” he said. Prof. Amupitan stressed that partnerships with civil society organisations, community leaders, and the media are indispensable in achieving such outcomes.

He also highlighted the importance of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise for maintaining the integrity of the national voter register. Since the exercise began in August, a total of 2,685,725 Nigerians have completed registration nationwide. Of this figure, 1,576,137 registered online through pre-registration, while 1,109,588 completed physical registration.

“This mobilisation reflects rising political awareness, and we commend the states leading the charge,” Prof. Amupitan said. He urged stakeholders, particularly civil society groups and the media, to sustain the momentum and ensure that every eligible Nigerian is registered before the exercise concludes.