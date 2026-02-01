Technology: Nigeria‘ll Be Unstoppable in 25 years —Minister

The federal government has disclosed that with the right education, skilling and preparation for the rapidly transforming workspace of the 21st Century, Nigeria will be an unstoppable global force in the arts, sciences, technology, and innovation.

Making this disclosure at the Convocation lecture titled: Youth and Nation Building; Navigating Opportunities in an Era of National Reforms to mark the 34th Convocation and

43rd Founder’s Day celebration of the Federal University of Technology (FUT), Minna, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris said in the next 25 years, Nigeria will be the third most populous country after India and China.

According to him, “it is about constructing a collective national mindset that blends trust, values, opportunity and belonging, transforming geography into unity and community.

“Nigeria is currently in the middle of some of the boldest and most ambitious reforms it has experienced in decades. And these are not happening by accident. They are the product of the deliberate vision and political will of President Bola Tinubu”