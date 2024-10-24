Technology Means To Reduce Voter Apathy – Alkali

Share

A political scientist and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Rufa’i Ahmed Alkali has canvassed for the use of technology to conduct elections in other to avoid voter apathy.

Alkali who spoke at the Centre for Media, Policy and Accountability round table on Voter Apathy and Democratic Consolidation in Nigeria: Which way forward, said such would reduce the cost spent by a voter during the election.

He said if some were not done fast to introduce technology voting, the level of voter apathy would be high.

According to him, with the cost of transportation today, it would be difficult for voters to travel to participate in elections.

Alkali, a former Political Adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan said the electoral monitoring body should see how to accommodate those on election duties should vote.

He mentioned such people include members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) who are on election duty, Policemen on duty, the Military and others.

Alkali, in one of his interventions, said, “The cost of going to one’s village to vote from his place of residence is huge. So, technology should be introduced to reduce such cost.”

The research Fellow of CMPA, Isah Ibn-Mohammed in his paper said, “From the discussion, CMPA will produce a policy paper based on the key discussion, and the recommendations of the roundtable.”

