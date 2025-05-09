Technology ‘ll drive Lekki Deep Sea Port Competitiveness –Shippers’ Council

Share

The Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) has called for the adoption of advanced technological innovations to enhance the competitiveness of the Lekki Deep Sea Port. Dr Pius Akutah, the Executive Secretary of NSC, made the call on Thursday in a statement after a meeting with the Lekki Port management team.

Akutah urged the port’s management to set the standard for excellence in shipping operations in Nigeria and Africa because it was modern and equipped with world-class facility.

He reiterated the council’s commitment to promoting investment predictability and ensuring the long-term sustainability and profitability of investments.

According to the statement, the Managing Director of Lekki Port, Mr Wang Qiang, said that the port was a Public Private Partnership (PPP) project which needs more investor collaboration to drive its sustainability.

Qiang said that there was significant expenditure demands at the port, with a need for the shippers council to review the port’s tariffs.

He said that the port remained committed to investing in infrastructure, attracting investors, and achieving transshipment goals in line with the Federal Government’s shipping agenda and objectives.

