‘Technology, Key to Unlocking Property Sector Potential’

The untapped potential in the property sector can be harnessed by property management companies and Property Technology (PropTech) Startups activating data-driven ser- vices and technology to meet customers’ needs, the Managing Director of Remita Payment Services Limited (RPSL), Mr ‘Deremi Atanda has advised.

He stated this at the Good Tenant Conference held in Lagos recently. Speaking on the theme, “Maximising ROI and Scaling Impact for Property Management Companies through Technology,” Atanda shed light on how data and technology can help property management companies identify new and existing market opportunities and drive operational growth.

According to Mr. Atan- da, the increasing application of technology in this sector holds significant promise. however, he noted that traditional industry players risk being disrupted if they fail to adopt and align themselves with this trend. “Technology is rapidly reshaping the real estate landscape, fundamentally altering how the sector operates.

Notably, this transformation is being driven by individuals and organisations outside the traditional realm of property experts. “This shift highlights the disruptive power of technology when applied to established industries. It can dislodge and replace those who hold traditional roles, particularly if they fail to embrace technological advancements.

Hence, the urgent need for industry players to move beyond a superficial interest in technology and actively engage in its adoption and implementation,” he said. The Managing Director of Remita further highlighted the company’s existing collaborations with some of Nigeria’s leading financial service providers.

He said that the company is actively onboarding diverse tech startups through its dedicated “Remita for Startups” initiative, designed to provide essential support and accelerate the success of these emerging businesses.

Also speaking at the event, co-founder of Good Tenants, Adekunle Jinadu, highlighted the company’s dedication to leveraging technology and process innovation to unlock and grow diverse revenue streams for property and facility management leaders. He stated that his organisation’s research across the African property market reveals similar challenges that demand more technological solutions.