Technology: High Gender Gap Stirs Concerns Among Stakeholders

Industry players have urged the Federal Government to empower women with skills to bridge the existing gender gap in tech sector. Many females are not con- sidering taking a career in technology as they are scared to challenge their male counterparts in the field. In a chat with New Telegraph, the Country Manager of Tek Experts, a technology company in Nigeria, Olugbolahan Olusanya, said despite the huge opportunity in the sector, Nigerians are yet to tap the opportunity.

He noted that there is a tech skill gap in the country, reiterating that women are not exploring the sector despite all efforts to integrate them. According to him, they see technology as a male job and that they should not compete with them. He said: “The tech skill gap is a major challenge facing organisations in Nigeria. According to SAP research, 80 percent of Nigerian companies expect to experience a skill gap in the next year.

This challenge is a major blocker for businesses to grow. “Women are not considering careers in tech-related fields and that is why we are giving them priority in our training so that we can have more women in technology.” A female tech expert, Morenikeji Adebayo, advocated for the training of more females in technology to bridge the existing gender gap in the sector. She appealed to the governments at all levels to create ICT training funds for the female across the country, saying such would, not only help the nation’s economy but also reduce poverty in the country.

In a chat with New Telegraph, Adebayo, the CEO of Feran Technologies Ltd said building female capacity in technology would aid the growth of Nigerian technology and boost its digital economy. According to her, currently, in Nigeria, the ratio of male to female experts in technology is just about 10 to 1.5 compared to other developed nations. In her experience as a tech expert, Adebayo said the gap between the males and the females in the sector is too wide, noting that there are few women in the technology and digital ecosystem. She said though it is not peculiar to Nigeria and Africa alone as there is a similar case in the technologically advanced countries, the gap seems to be much in less developed countries.

A report indicated that at 15 years of age, on average, only 0.5 percent of girls wish to become ICT professionals, compared to 5 percent of boys. It further showed that women-owned start-ups receive 23 percent less funding and are 30 percent less likely to have a positive exit compared to male-owned businesses. Meanwhile, it was said that digital transformation provides new avenues for the economic empowerment of women and can contribute to greater gender equality.

The Internet, digital platforms, mobile phones, and digital financial services offer “leapfrog” opportunities for all and can help bridge the divide by giving women the possibility to earn additional income, increase their employment opportunities, and access to knowledge and general information. A range of factors that under-pin the digital gender divide identified include hurdles to access, affordability, lack of education as well as inherent biases and sociocultural norms, which curtail women and girls’ ability to benefit from the opportunities offered by the digital transformation.

Technology and the internet can be great enablers for girls but a lack of opportunities, skills and a fear of discrimination prevent many from using and creating digital tools and online content. Girls and women often have less access to technology and the internet compared to boys and men. Particularly in developing countries, girls and women struggle to afford technology and internet access. Stereotypes around technology being ‘for boys’ and fear of being discriminated against stop girls from using digital tools.

In addition, girls’ relatively lower educational enrolment in disciplines that would al- low them to perform well in a digital world – such as science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, as well as information and communication technologies – coupled with women’s and girls’ more limited use of digital tools could lead to widening gaps and greater inequality.

The ability of women to access and use digital technologies is directly and indirectly affected by market-related factors including investment dynamics, regulations, and competition, especially in rural areas. To achieve gender equality, Adebayo said girls and young women needed equal access to technology, digital training and be safe online.