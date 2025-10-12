Technology Has Improved Nigeria’s Election, But Can’t End Electoral Flaws – Yakubu

Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the immediate past Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Sunday, said while technology has improved the conduct of elections over the last decade, it cannot end the flaws that continue to undermine the credibility of the country’s polls.

Professor Yakubu made this remark in a newly released book titled, ‘Election Management in Nigeria: 2015–2025,’ and published by the INEC.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the 200-page publication offers a detailed account of the commission’s operations, achievements, and setbacks during Yakubu’s two-term tenure, which began in 2015.

Describing the book as “The first, most comprehensive record of these milestones, lessons and challenges of [his] two-term tenure,” the ex-INEC Chairman, who wrote the forward, reflected on a decade he called one of the most significant in the history of election management in Nigeria.

“The decade between 2015 – 2025 has been one of the most momentous in the history of the management of elections in Nigeria.

“There have been several milestones, many challenges and useful lessons in the conduct of elections and the management of the process within this period,” Yakubu stated.

Key technological innovations outlined in the book include the introduction of the Bi-Modal Voter Accreditation System, the INEC Voter Enrolment Device, the INEC Results Viewing portal, and the expansion of voter access to polling units.

Yakubu pointed out efforts made to improve inclusivity, with targeted policies for women, youth, persons with disabilities, and internally displaced persons.

“Despite these achievements, the 2015–2025 decade was not without its challenges. Issues such as multiple litigations in which the commission is joined, conflicting orders from courts of concurrent jurisdiction, electoral violence as seen in the various attacks on the commission’s facilities and personnel, vote trading, and the challenge of logistics that led to the postponement of elections since 2011, continue to pose challenges to the smooth conduct of elections and the management of the electoral process,” he added.

He also acknowledged the limitations of technology, noting that while it had advanced the process, it was not a panacea.

He said, “Additionally, technical challenges with equipment and connectivity failures have sometimes hindered the smooth conduct of elections.”

Yakubu explained that in response to the challenges, INEC undertook a series of reforms, including intensified voter education, training for electoral officials, and closer collaboration with security agencies to ensure the safety of voters and personnel.

He noted that policies were also developed to guide the deployment of electoral technology.

Looking ahead, Yakubu stressed the need for continued reform and vigilance.

“As the commission looks to the future, the conduct of elections and the management of elections will continue to evolve and present fresh challenges. Such challenges will necessarily either require the consolidation of old, or the formulation of new reforms,” he added.

He also stressed the importance of public trust and inclusivity in the electoral process.

“The commission must fully embrace both successes and failures, intensify confidence and trust building measures, expand the drive towards inclusivity and continuously be ahead in addressing potential threats to the conduct of elections and the management of the electoral process.

“Only in and through these, can it ensure the conduct of free, fair, credible and inclusive elections and the consolidation of democracy in Nigeria,” he added.