Technology, Critical To Making Nigeria A $1trn Economy –Atlas Copco MD

The Managing Director of Atlas Copco Nigeria, Olusola Aliko, has said that Nigeria could become a $1 trillion economy if it explored technology more. He made this statement during the company’s annual Customer Day event, which was held in Lagos on July 8th and 9th.

The two-day gathering brought together Atlas Copco’s customers, industry stakeholders, and partners for engagement, insights, and celebration.

The event, which served as a crucial platform to engage customers of the company, also served as an opportunity for Olusola Aluko to share his thoughts on Nigeria’s technological drive.

According to him, Nigeria, with its vast potential and ambitious goal of achieving a $1 trillion economy, stands at a critical juncture where technological advancement is no longer a luxury but a necessity.

He said that the nation’s economic landscape, characterised by burgeoning sectors like manufacturing, infrastructure, and energy, demands innovative solutions to enhance productivity, efficiency, and sustainability.

“It is within this context that the insights shared at the Atlas Copco Customer Day gain significant relevance, highlighting how cutting-edge industrial technology can be a key enabler of national growth,” he said

His words: “Technology is critical to making Nigeria a $1 trillion economy. By embracing advanced industrial solutions, automation, and data-driven processes, businesses across manufacturing, infrastructure, and energy can significantly boost their productivity, reducing operational costs and enhancing overall efficiency.

This directly translates into higher output per unit of input, driving up industrial capacity and contributing substantially to our Gross Domestic Product.

“Furthermore, by integrating smart technologies, we can foster greater resource optimisation, minimise waste, and build more sustainable industrial practices, ensuring environmental stewardship and long-term prosperity for the nation. This technological leap will unlock new economic opportunities, create higher-value jobs, and position Nigeria competitively on the global stage,” Aluko said

Customers present at the event shared their positive experiences. Mr. Solomon Ndimkaoha, Manager, Nigerian Breweries Plc, a long-standing client, remarked, “The event was engaging, and there was a lot to learn. We’ve used Atlas Copco’s products for more than 3 decades. It has improved the efficiency and capacity of our operations. We encourage the company to continue giving us the best service. With products from Atlas Copco, companies can improve their margins and make their stakeholders happy.”

The event featured presentations on new technologies, discussions on industry best practices, and dedicated sessions for customers to provide feedback directly to Atlas Copco’s technical and sales teams. The focus remained on fostering open dialogue and ensuring that Atlas Copco’s offerings continue to meet the high demands of Nigeria’s dynamic industrial landscape.