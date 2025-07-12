Technology critical to making Nigeria a $1 trillion economy –Atlas Copco MD

The Managing Director of Atlas Copco Nigeria, Olusola Aluko, has said that Nigeria could become a $1 trillion economy if it explored technology more. He made this statement during the company’s annual Customer Day event, which held in Lagos during the week.

The two-day gathering brought together Atlas Copco’s customers, industry stakeholders, and partners for engagement, insights, and celebration. The event, which served as a crucial platform to engage customers of the company, also served as an opportunity for Olusola Aluko to share his thoughts on Nigeria’s technological drive.

Nigeria, with its vast potential and ambitious goal of achieving a $1 trillion economy, stands at a critical juncture, where technological advancement is no longer a luxury but a necessity. The nation’s economic landscape, characterised by burgeoning sectors like manufacturing, infrastructure, and energy, demands innovative solutions to enhance productivity, efficiency, and sustainability. It is within this context that the insights shared at the Atlas Copco Customer Day gain significant relevance, highlighting how cutting-edge industrial technology can be a key enabler of national growth.

Aluko articulated his vision during the event: “Our annual Customer Day is a cornerstone of our commitment to our clients, offering an invaluable opportunity to connect directly, listen to their evolving needs, and demonstrate how our innovations are designed to drive their success. We believe that by truly understanding our customers’ concerns and providing tailored insights, we can continue to build resilient partnerships that contribute to their growth and the broader industrial development of Nigeria.”

He further stated, “Technology is critical to making Nigeria a $1 trillion economy. By embracing advanced industrial solutions, automation, and data-driven processes, businesses across manufacturing, infrastructure, and energy can significantly boost their productivity, reducing operational costs and enhancing overall efficiency. This directly translates into higher output per unit of input, driving up industrial capacity and contributing substantially to our Gross Domestic Product.

“Furthermore, by integrating smart technologies, we can foster greater resource optimisation, minimise waste, and build more sustainable industrial practices, ensuring environmental stewardship and long-term prosperity for the nation. This technological leap will unlock new economic opportunities, create higher-value jobs, and position Nigeria competitively on the global stage.”