‘Technology can foster growth of capital markets’

Technology has laid a foundation for the development of capital markets not only in Nigeria, but in Africa. This was the view of the Chief Executive Office, Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), Temi Popoola, when he spoke at the West Africa Capital Market conference, which held in Lagos. On the panel, themed “Digital Transformation and Infrastructure Development: Leveraging Technology Growth in ECOWAS Region,” Popoola stressed that technology could serve as a good building block for innovation in the capital market.

He said: “In December 2021, we had a landmark transaction through technology. It was a secondary share sale in our capital market. It was the first time in the history of our market where on a mobile phone end to end, shares could be bought by retail investors. “Two weeks ago, with Second Stax- a Ghana based company, we facilitated the first ever transaction across borders in a Nigeria – Ghana bilateral trade.”

The NGX CEO said that these examples of technological innovation in the Nigerian bourse demonstrated how critical digital innovation can facilitate capital market growth. Earlier, the Chief Digital Officer, NGX, Olufemi Oyenuga, made a presentation on how the NGX has been utilising digitalisation to drive operations at the exchange.