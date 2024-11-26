Technology Behind Growing Adoption Of Smart City In Nigeria – Western Digital

Share

Western Digital has said that the growing adoption of smart city technologies presents transformative opportunities to enhance urban living, improve public safety and drive economic growth in Nigeria.

It said with advancements in Internet of Things (IoT) devices, artificial intelligence (AI), and deep learning (DL), smart cities can address pressing challenges such as traffic congestion, urban crime, and inefficient services.

Western Digital said whilst technological breakthroughs and the adoption of digital technologies have brought a new era of progress, it can sometimes be hard for the untrained eye to recognise cutting-edge innovations in everyday life.

The company noted that smart cities are a key field where new technologies, such as smart video, directly and visibly, raise living standards.

“Smart cities use information and communication technologies to improve operational efficiency, share information with the public and provide a better quality of local authority services.

“For example, advancements in Internet of Things (IoT) technologies have enabled connected public transportation systems, which leverage real-time monitoring capabilities, as well as tracking the locations and routes of public vehicles.

“Not only does this speed up service times and reduce traffic congestion, it also cuts waiting times for passengers and keeps them informed. There’s also an important security element to smart cities.

“Smart’ video or cameras utilise artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms and deep learning (DL) to analyse visual data in real time and can dispatch orders from a hub to AI-powered devices faster than a human can process. Going further than just providing data, smart technologies can actually enable the devices to deploy intelligent insights.

“For example, cameras and AI-analysed traffic patterns can adjust traffic lights accordingly to improve vehicle flow, reduce congestion and pollution, and, more crucially, increase pedestrian safety. Smart video is also being deployed in connected cities to deliver critical assistance to help reduce crime.

“Business owners, for example, need security cameras to help protect their property, reduce shoplifting, and monitor employee or customer incidents.

“On a larger scale, real-time video analysis is also capable of identifying and differentiating between objects, for example distinguishing humans from animals, and alerting the relevant people or systems if they are in a prohibited location or place.”

Western Digital has a strong history of innovation, going back to the origins of both hard disk drive technology and flash technology.

The company works closely with market and innovation leaders in smart video to develop a deep understanding of today’s and tomorrow’s advances in AI-enabled architectures.

“WD Purple Pro is engineered with advanced capabilities needed for high-end smart video solutions, including cameras, NVRs (network video recorders), and back-end video analytics servers.

“It is purpose-built for 24×7 operating environments and rated for high endurance and demanding AI workloads,” it said.

Western Digital provides storage technology that protects and delivers video data to help systems prevent loss, improve situational awareness, and increase business efficiency.

Adding these AI capabilities with WD Purple Pro ultimately helps deliver a smarter, more efficient, and data-driven world.

