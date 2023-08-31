Technologists Demand Domestication Of Start-Up Act In Abia

The Abia Technology and Innovation Network (ATIN) has called on the State government to adopt and domesticate the Nigerian Start-up Act to encourage technology growth development in the state.

ATIN, an association of active technology and innovation communities which comprise technology hubs in Abia said this would grow the technology industry speedily in the state.

The association as gathered has brought together everybody that is playing in technology, innovation and creative space in Abia into an umbrella body where they can leverage on the strength of each other to grow the technology ecosystem.

Acting Chairman of the ATIN board, Daniel Chinagozi, who is the CEO of Innovation Growth (IG) Hub, disclosed this to journalists during the maiden ATIN hangout in Aba.

He said that as technology is growing, there is a need to build a strong ecosystem, stressing that strong technology communities are built by strong ecosystems.

“There are different actors that build technology communities. That’s what I mean by Ecosystem. There are developers, designers, investors, hubs, founders. There’s a place for the academia and the government. A lot of people have roles in building technology and even policymakers.”

He said that ATIN is committed to working together with the government in preparing a technology innovation policy, a policy that would grow innovation and creative systems in Abia speedily.

According to him, “We also want to have such policies made into a law. We, ATIN members, worked with national technology organizations as a community to create the Nigerian Start-up Bill which has become the Nigerian Start-up Act.

“We now want Abia government to domesticate this Act in Abia and this we want to do with the support of the government and in support of Abia government’s strides in technology.”

Chinagozi said ATIN would like to work closely with the Abia government and get their support by providing power and internet connectivity to all the innovation hubs in the state.

The Acting Chairman of the ATIN board also said that the body would want the state government to collaborate with the technology innovation hubs to train more people.

He said ATIN would help the government train 10, 000 Abia youths on different technology skills like front-end and back-end web development, mobile app development, digital marketing, data science and others.

“We can work with the government in the next two to three years to train 10, 000 youths and get them employed.

“With the government’s support, Abia can become the skill capital of Africa under Governor Alex Otti”, he said.

Speaking on their progress, he said that a team from our Abia technology community would be representing Nigeria in San Francisco because of what they built in a girls’ technovation competition.

He further said some ATIN members would also be contesting board membership positions at the national and continental levels, of Innovation Support Network Hubs and Afrilab levels which would increase their exposure.