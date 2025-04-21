Technion Systems Hires MD

Share

Techtron Systems Limited has appointed Chukwudi Egbe as its managing director. The company explained in statement that he has served as sales director at Ouranos Technologies Limited between May 2020 and February 2025, where he played a pivotal role in developing and executing sales strategies to enhance the company’s competitive edge.

It added that Egbe’s remarkable career trajectory had earned him numerous local and international awards, while beyond his formal education, he has attended numerous executive training programmes.

Egbe, an alumnus of Lagos Business School (LBS), obtained a degree in economics from Delta State University. His leadership philosophy revolves around innovation, customer-centricity, and operational excellence.

Responding to his appointment, Egbe stressed that under his leadership, the company would continue to solidify its position as a top-tier provider of cuttingedge IT infrastructure services and solutions across West Africa and beyond.

