Technician Electrocuted While Repairing Refrigerator In Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command confirmed a technician identified as Sanjo Adeosun had been electrocuted on Power Street in the Abule-Iroko area of the state.

New Telegraph gathered that the owner of the freezer, Amos Alexander, who contracted the technician, told the Sango-Ota Police Division that the technician died during the process of repairing it.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, on Sunday said Adeosun’s body had been deposited at the Ifo General Hospital for an autopsy.

She said, “When the incident was brought to the attention of our men, they rushed to the scene and took the man to the hospital, where he was declared dead by the doctor on duty. “The deceased victim’s body has been deposited at the hospital morgue. His family has been contacted about the incident.”