Technical Glitch: WAEC Suspends Access To 2025 WASSCE Results

Following the discovery of technical issues during an internal review process, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) on Thursday announced a temporary withdrawal of access to the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results for school candidates.

In a statement released and signed by the Acting Head of Public Affairs, Moyosola Adesina, the Council explained that the glitch arose after it introduced an innovation paper serialization in its fight against examination malpractice.

However, after the release of results, the Council said its post-result review revealed some technical bugs affecting the affected subjects. Consequently, access to results via the online portal has been temporarily suspended.

The exam body apologised to all affected candidates and urged them to re-check their results after 24 hours.

“As part of our efforts to curb examination malpractice, the Council embarked on an innovation (paper serialisation)… The paper serialisation was carried out in Mathematics, English Language, Biology, and Economics.

“The Council, being a responsive body that is sensitive to fairness and professionalism, has decided to urgently review and correct the technical glitches that led to the situation. As a result, access to the WASSCE (SC) 2025 results has been temporarily denied on the result checker portal.

“We extend our deep and sincere apologies. We appreciate their patience and understanding as we work diligently to resolve this matter with transparency and urgency,” Adesina stated.