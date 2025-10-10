Technical Education Key To National Development – NBTE

The Ag. Director of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), North Central Zone, Mr Bello Abdul-Hakeem, has emphasised the pivotal role of technical education in fostering national development.

Bello made this declaration during his recent visit to the Kwara State Polytechnic as part of his familiarisation tour of educational institutions within the north central region.

In his address, the Ag. Director emphasised NBTE’s commitment to bolstering skills acquisition among youths, highlighting that such initiatives are essential in combating unemployment across the country.

Bello praised the Kwara State Polytechnic for its well-established academic programmes and for ensuring that all its courses are fully accredited.

He encouraged the management of the Kwara Polytechnic to continue to be committed to excellence and innovation in technical education.

Responding, the Rector, Engr. Dr Abdul Jimoh Mohammed expressed gratitude for the Ag. Director’s visit and reiterated the institution’s dedication to adhering strictly to NBTE’s regulations regarding academic programmes.

He emphasised Kwarapoly’s mission to equip students with the essential skills needed to compete effectively in the job market.

“We are committed to ensuring our students graduate with dual certifications: the National Diploma (ND) or Higher National Diploma (HND) alongside the National Skills Qualification (NSQ) certificate,” he stated.

The Rector also took the opportunity to seek support from the zonal office for the accreditation of some recently launched programmes, reinforcing the Polytechnic’s efforts to stay at the forefront of vocational education.

The visit marked a significant step towards fostering a robust technical education environment, ensuring that students are well-prepared to meet the demands of the labour market and contribute meaningfully to the nation’s economy.