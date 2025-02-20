TechNexus Unveils 2025 Edition Of Port Harcourt Tech Expo

Share

A foremost technology marketing firm and organizers of The Port Harcourt Tech Expo, TechNexus Limited has announced it’s 2025 edition of the programme.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) TechNexus, Belema George, who confirmed the development on Tuesday in Port Harcourt, said stakeholders were waiting for the event to kick off on May 27th and 28th at the EUI Event Centre in Port Harcourt.

George who confirmed the theme of the 2025 edition to be “Emergence”, said it would surpass the 2024 experience. He revealed that the 2024 edition of the Port Harcourt Tech Expo that held in April last year and supported by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) witnesses an impressive turnout and engagement from tech enthusiasts and professionals.

George said the last year’s event recorded outstanding online registrations of 6,053 individuals, with an additional 550 individuals registering onsite nothing that the total physical attendance last year reached about 4,900.

