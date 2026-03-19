Techeconomy Unveils 100 Women Shaping Africa’s Tech Future

In a tribute to female leadership in commemoration of International Women’s Day (IWD) 2026, leading business news platform, Techeconomy, has unveiled its annual “100 Women Shaping the Future: Techeconomy Power List 2026,” spotlighting the extraordinary women driving innovation and transformation across Nigeria’s technology and digital economy sectors.

The prestigious list recognises a diverse coalition of trailblazers, ranging from corporate execu- tives and startup founders to policymakers, ecosystem builders, and social innovators.

These women are being celebrated for their profound impact on industries including fintech, banking, healthcare, agriculture, education, media, and the creative economy.

According to Techeconomy, the initiative is a cornerstone of its commitment to promoting gender inclusion and highlighting the female leadership that is actively shaping the future of Africa’s technology ecosystem.

Speaking on the selection process, Managing Editor at Techeconomy, Joan Aimuengheuwa, emphasised that the recognition goes beyond professional titles to honor tangible impact.

He said: “The women on this list represent the full spectrum of the digital economy, demonstrating the growing role of women in advancing technology-driven development. This recognition is focused on impact, resilience, and the ability to shape the future through innovation and leader ship.

“The unveiling aligns with the global celebration of International Women’s Day, a moment to acknowledge the achievements of women and to call for accelerated progress toward gender equality.

“As the world pushes for greater female representation in tech, Techeconomy’s Power List serves as a beacon of inspiration.” Brand Manager at Techeconomy, Oluwatosin Aloba, highlighted the list’s aspirational value.

“The Techeconomy IWD 2026 Power List is specially designed to inspire the next generation of female innovators and leaders by showcasing role models who are breaking barriers and redefining possibilities in the technology landscape,” Aloba stated.