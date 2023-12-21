Tech Users Credit Huawei on Products, Services Provided in Nigeria

Users of the various tech products and services provided by Huawei Nigeria Limited have commended the company for the quality of the technologies provided in Nigeria. According to them, since its presence in Nigeria, the technology ecosystem has continued to witness positive changes across the country especially as more people embraces its products and services such as Huawei smartphones, tablets, wearables, audio, router, accessories, and others. Giving the recommendation at the sideline of the Art of Technology Lagos 5.0 held at Landmark Event Centre recently, some of the Huawei product and services users including companies that leverage the products, said the products from the company have really helped them in providing tech solutions for their customers.

Speaking, the President of the Association of Telecommunications, Information Technology Cable Satellite and Allied Services Employers of Nigeria (ATICEN), Comrade Adede John Williams, said the coming of Huawei into the Nigerian tech market has contributed to its advancement, creating more choice for the Nigerian users of technologies. “Although there are many tech companies in the country, with its range of products and services, Huawei has provided more choices for end users and more solutions for businesses with telephony problems.

That, in turn, means a bigger business for the handset market in the country and more competition among other brands. Many companies now depend on Huawei products and services to grow their businesses,” he said. Meanwhile, an official of the Lagos State government noted that the State is planning to collaborate with Huawei on its digital revolution to turn the State into a Smart City. Earlier during the conference, while giving his speech, the Managing Director, Huawei Nigeria Limited, Terrence Wu, had revealed the company’s readiness to render all the needed support for the digitalisation of Lagos State.

Wu said the firm was committed to achieving a fully connected and digitally inclusive Nigeria by boosting ICT infrastructure with quality and innovative solutions tailored to local needs and equipping the youth with ICT knowledge and skills. He said digitalisation creates social, economic, industrial, and business value. According to him, a digital government is a service-oriented government that is more efficient and promotes the development of a peaceful and inclusive society.

“Transition to a digital government is set to facilitate the achievement of two SDGs, namely SDG 10 – ‘Reduced Inequalities’ and SDG 16 – ‘Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions’. In addition, digital technology can improve people’s lives by driving long-term, inclusive, and sustainable economic growth, promoting productive employment, and enabling people to do their jobs more effectively, which is closely related to SDG 3 – Good Health and well-being,” he said.

He added: “Thankfully, in such an era of rapid digital iteration, the Federal Ministry of Communications of Nigeria and the State Government of Lagos have issued policies and initiatives to address this digital era. It is these policies and initiatives that support the “digital public foundation” of Nigeria and Lagos State Government. “In this digital public foundation, emerging technologies such as big data, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and blockchain are constantly fermenting and bred.

“At the same time, these emerging technologies are constantly changing existing industries and giving rise to innovative enterprises and new economies. An innovative economic track is quietly taking shape and expanding rapidly, leading Nigeria and Lagos state governments to a better future.