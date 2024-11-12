Tech Startup, LisBon To Launch Public Testing In Delta

Share

LisBon, a visionary tech startup, is set to revolutionise informal transport, logistics, and trade with the launch of its public testing phase.

The testing will take place on Monday, November 18, across Asaba, Warri, and Abraka in Delta State, Nigeria.

The company aims to revolutionise the global informal transport, logistics, and trade sectors, beginning in Nigeria, with a vision to unify Africa into one interconnected market as it expands worldwide.

Founder and CEO, Mr. Alpha Okechukwu, notes that LisBon “is more than just an e-hailing app, it’s a secure, rewarding ecosystem where users and drivers Earnearn for life.

Recognised by industry analysts as one of the most secure and rewarding transport systems in the world, LisBon operates with only verified drivers and verified users, setting new standards for safety, sustainability, and long-term benefits.”

He explained that the LisBon App connects all types of vehicles—cars, buses, trucks, mini buses, tricycles, and bikes—for both passenger and goods transport, rewarding both drivers and users, adding that after each ride, users receive credits toward their next trip, while drivers benefit from cumulative yearly allowances and can qualify for a retirement pension after eight years of driving on the LisBon platform.

Okechukwu succinctly captures LisBon’s mission: “We don’t sell transportation. We don’t sell logistics. We don’t sell trade. We don’t sell e-commerce. What LisBon actually sells is wealth, comfort and security. That’s LisBon’s market.

So LisBon keeps you safe and saves you money while you’re making your money and at the same time, gives you a sense of better comfort while you make more money.”

LisBon connects users to a variety of vehicle options, including cars, minibuses (maruwa), larger buses (danfo), tricycles (keke), and motorbikes (okada) for areas that standard vehicles might not reach.

The platform offers flexible ride options like Fixed Routes—a shared ride system with fixed pick-up and drop-off points and fixed timings, similar to a bus schedule. Passengers can subscribe to these routes, making their daily travel both affordable and predictable.

“For example, a driver who travels from Asaba to Onitsha every day can set up a Fixed Route on LisBon. Passengers who need this route can subscribe, and the driver can pick them up along the way, turning their daily commute into a shared journey that earns them money.

“While a driver is going on his normal daily routine, subscribers get to go with him, so he earns from them while he’s doing his own business, at. At the same time, users get paid some money for their next trip.

LisBon prioritizes passenger safety by verifying every user, ensuring a secure and reliable experience. Both drivers and passengers benefit financially. Drivers earn additional income by sharing their rides, while passengers save money on transportation costs by over 60%.

With LisBon, users earn for life by inviting friends and family to join the LisBon community. Every time your invited friends use LisBon, you get paidnot just for a day, a month, or a year, but for a lifetime!”

While growing up, Mr Okechukwu had a messianic complex for his country Nigeria and the continent, Africa, partly fuelled by his grandfather’s prophesy that he would do great things for his people.

He left for the UAE to seek his fortune, He started in the UAEfortunes where he started as a fitness trainer and cleaner, but he quickly took on sales responsibilities and broke records, despite receiving no commissions.

Driven by ambition, he worked hard and took risks to grow, but setbacks left him homeless for a longtime while struggling to find work. Undeterred, he began working for free, eventually advancing into a formal sales role where he continued breaking records.

After saving enough, he set his sights on launching his own tech company, focusing on six essential features that he believed his technology company must have to be worth giving his life for.

“I now had a vision to start my own technology business, but it has to have six criteria if it’s to succeed as well as drive growth for my people. It has to be a product that has the potential to become a company with the potential to become the most valuable company in the world by 2050; that was the first major criterion. Second is that it has to serve a large market and a large number of people; that means it has to be built for frequent daily usage which is the third.

The fourth is that this product has to solve more than one problem at the same time in one place, and the fifth one is that it has to give back to people somehow.

The sixth and last is that it has to bring value back to Africa and set our country and continent right where it needs to be. So these are the six criteria my technology product has to meet.”

Ahead of its launch, LisBon has secured a partnership with DelFest 2024, Delta State’s inaugural festival, scheduled for November 22 – 24, 2024.

As DelFest’s official transport partner, LisBon aims to provide seamless, secure and cost-effective rides for festival attendees.

Mr Okechukwu shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration: “DelFest is very interesting. I like what they are doing. It seems visionary and something that has value to the people, and I admire what they are bringing to the people and that’s growth.

So, I saw what they’re doing and I said, ‘if we become DelFest’s official transport partner, that could bring value both ways,’ because LisBon is going to be in the market from November 18, 2024, and DelFest is November 22 – 24, 2024. People can then use LisBon.

When LisBon becomes DelFest’s official transport partner, DelFest can become iconic every single year.”

