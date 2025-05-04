Share

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh, has reaffirmed the State Command’s commitment to leveraging technology in crime prevention and prosecution, particularly cybercrime and sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV).

CP Jimoh who spoke in an interview on Sunday, highlighted how technological tools are playing a pivotal role in ensuring faster investigations, efficient arrests, and effective prosecution of criminal cases.

The Commissioner also disclosed that the command had installed surveillance cameras at strategic locations across the metropolis, with many upgraded to Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities.

On the prosecution of rape and defilement cases, the CP asserted that such cases were among the easiest to prove scientifically, provided they are reported promptly.

He encouraged survivors of sexual assault to speak up early and not be discouraged by fear of stigma, noting that delayed reporting often led to the destruction of evidence and tampering with crime scenes.

He noted that the use of surveillance and digital tracking tools had significantly improved the command’s response time and led to the arrest of several cybercrime suspects.

Jimoh also addressed the rising threat of cultism beyond campuses, saying the command was taking the issue seriously.

The CP also reaffirmed the police’s readiness for collaboration, as he commended the media for its role and pledged to continue working closely with stakeholders to enhance public safety.

“When victims delay, it becomes more difficult to secure justice. But with technology, we can crack the veracity or otherwise of rape claims quickly.

“We are not lagging behind in terms of technology. We have three control centres operated by trained police personnel, and our cybercrime unit is fully functional.

“Virtually every cybercrime arrest we have made is tied to our technology-enhanced strategies.

“Cultism is no longer just about the unemployed. Gainfully employed individuals are also getting involved, which is deeply concerning.”

