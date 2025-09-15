Tech Outfit Names Country Director For Nigeria

Nigerian technology company with a growing footprint across Africa, DigiTax, has appointed Olumide Akinsola as country director for Nigeria.

The move comes after the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) accredited the company as one of the official Access Point Providers and System Integrators (APPSIs) for Nigeria’s new e-invoicing system under the Merchant Buyer Solution (MBS) platform.

A statement by the company noted that it currently supported more than 800 businesses across the continent, having processed millions of invoices valued at over $10 billion. Akinsola, a seasoned professional with nearly 20 years of experience in growth, operations, and business development in the African tech ecosystem, previously launched and scaled businesses, including driving the growth and acquisition of QuickBus in Nigeria and other markets.

He expressed enthusiasm about the opportunity, noting that the company’s focus in Nigeria was to ensure businesses transition smoothly into the einvoicing era. The Chief Executive Officer of the company, Caine Wanjau, described Nigeria as a key market, adding, “this accreditation by FIRS was a strong validation of our expertise across Africa. We look forward to working closely with businesses and government institutions in Nigeria to make the digital transition as smooth as possible.”