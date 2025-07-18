Tech Meets Language: Meet Nigerian Tech Specialist Preserving Yoruba With Diacritics

Ikeoluwa Abioye, who once made headlines for earning nine A’s in her WAEC exams, is now using her tech skills to protect and promote the Yoruba language.

Now based in the U.S. as a software engineer, she has developed Alarino, a digital platform that helps people write and translate Yoruba correctly, especially by including the tone marks that give the language its true meaning.

In this interview, Abioye talks about her journey from being a top-performing student in Nigeria to creating tools that support African languages, aiming to make learning and using Yoruba easier for people around the world.You were featured in the newspapers for earning nine A’s in WAEC—a remarkable academic feat. How did that early success shape your journey?

That article opened up a world of opportunities. After it was published, I received calls from education consulting agencies interested in helping me study abroad.

While I didn’t go with any of them, the experience sparked the idea that studying in the U.S. was possible—and it gave me the confidence to pursue it. Financial concerns were a real issue, but I eventually secured a full financial aid package to attend Dartmouth College.

Dartmouth’s liberal arts model allowed me to explore different academic interests before finally choosing Computer Engineering. The program combined my love for hardware, software, and machine learning—it gave me the skills to build and tinker with ideas that matter.

Your interest in Yoruba language technology stemmed from a personal challenge. Can you share that story?

While studying in the U.S., I often needed to recall Yoruba words or confirm meanings. I turned to Google Translate and similar tools, but most of them lacked proper tone marks. In Yoruba, diacritics aren’t optional, they determine meaning. Without them, the same letters could mean completely different things.

Back home in Nigeria, I never noticed this because I could casually ask my parents or people around me. But in the U.S., I didn’t have that support. The problem became obvious. I realized I wasn’t the only one facing this gap, so I decided to do something about it.

One major challenge is that Yoruba is considered a low-resource language in the field of Natural Language Processing (NLP). There simply isn’t enough high-quality, annotated data for developers to work with. That’s where Alarino comes in. My goal is to curate and build a dataset of properly diacritized Yoruba words, something future AI tools can learn from.

As a software engineer and a student leader at Dartmouth, how have those experiences shaped your approach to building Yoruba tech tools?

At Dartmouth, I served as president of the African Students Association. We created a support network for African students and helped others adjust to life in the U.S. That experience opened my eyes to a broader issue: there’s a large, often overlooked audience in Africa and the diaspora whose linguistic and cultural needs are underserved by tech. Our needs are unique, and our languages are frequently left out of global tech innovations.

That awareness drives my work. And I want to build tools that speak directly to that gap. Alarino started as a personal solution—trying to find better Yoruba translations online—but has grown into a broader mission.

I’m focused on quality, trust, and cultural accuracy. I also take a product-focused approach by speaking with Yoruba speakers and other Africans to ensure Alarino reflects real-world needs and usage.

You discovered during a project that smaller, properly diacritized datasets outperformed larger ones without tone marks. Why is that significant?

Absolutely. Yoruba is a tonal language which means, tones change meanings. If you train a model on text without tone marks, it becomes noisy and inaccurate, especially when you’re already working with limited data.

In one of my machine learning projects at Dartmouth, we worked on translating Yoruba to English and vice versa.

We found that small, clean datasets with full diacritics outperformed larger but poorly formatted ones in terms of precision. That showed us something important: quality trumps quantity, especially for underrepresented languages.

That insight, that quality matters more than quality for small datasets, shaped my approach going forward, prompting me to prioritize quality, accuracy, and linguistic integrity from the outset.

What is your long-term vision for Alarino, and how can the community contribute?

I want Alarino to become the world’s largest and most reliable Yoruba translation platform. That means expanding our data through both machine learning techniques and human contributions while always maintaining quality.

Beyond a dictionary, I envision Alarino powering future Yoruba-focused applications: voice assistants, educational tools, mobile keyboards, and even real-time AI translators.

Community involvement is essential. People can contribute words, corrections, or even join the team. The code is open source, so developers and machine learning experts are welcome to collaborate.

How do you intend to brand Alarino for public use and personal productivity?

I want Alarino to be the go-to resource for learning and understanding the Yoruba language. That means building trust—users should feel confident that the translations and spellings are accurate.

At the same time, Alarino contributes to a bigger cause: elevating Yoruba’s status in the global NLP research space. By demonstrating what’s possible with thoughtful, culturally informed tools, I hope to inspire more work in this field and more visibility for African languages.