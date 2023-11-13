Tech Layoffs: Google, Amazon, Snap, Zillow announce job cuts

In the latest round of corporate downsizing, several tech industry heavyweights announced additional staff reductions this week.

Google announced cuts within its Users & Products team, which is responsible for addressing user complaints regarding its consumer services, the Information reported.

According to Google spokesperson, Flavia Sekles, the layoffs affected only a handful of positions within a division comprising hundreds, though the precise number of employees impacted was not disclosed.

It marks the fourth round of job cuts at Google since September, with previous reductions targeting departments handling Google News, recruiting and voice assistant services. Alphabet, Google’s parent company, also recently undertook its third round of layoffs this year in its Waymo division.

Meanwhile, social media behemoth, Snap, is streamlining its operations, trimming its workforce by nearly 20 product managers. This move follows a series of high-profile departures from the company’s top ranks over the past three months, including the impending exit of its longtime vice president of engineering, Nima Khajehnouri, whose last day is slated for Dec. 1, as confirmed by a Snap spokesperson to the Information.

At Amazon, the e-commerce titan has initiated job cuts in its music division, according to a report from Reuters. This year’s downsizing efforts have affected more than 27,000 employees globally, with notices in the latest round going to workers in Latin America, North America and Europe.

While the exact number of affected employees was not disclosed, an Amazon spokesperson said, “We have been closely monitoring our organizational needs and prioritizing what matters most to customers and the long-term health of our businesses.”

No recent layoff filings were available in the company’s primary employment centers like Washington, New York or California.

Housing website Zillow has also announced another round of layoffs a week after disclosing its third-quarter earnings. The company reportedly laid off nearly two dozen workers across multiple teams, constituting less than 1% of the company’s workforce, according to Real Estate News.

A spokesperson for Zillow said the cuts were made part of a normal audit. “We recently made the difficult decision to restructure teams and eliminate a small number of roles in limited areas,” they said, noting the layoffs were not necessarily cuts in total head count.