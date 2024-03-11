Tech-heavy Nasdaq slips as chip stocks slide from record highs

The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 fell on Friday as a rally in chip stocks lost some steam, while a mixed labor market report showed that employers added more jobs than expected in February though the unemployment rate unexpectedly rose. The two indexes briefly hit intra-day record highs earlier in the session before erasing gains. AI darling Nvidia (NVDA.O), opens new tab fell 1.5 per cent, leading losses among megacap growth and technology peers after hitting a fresh record high, while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (.SOX), opens new tab also came off a record peak, last down 1.8 per cent.

“We’re just at a point where investors maybe have chased these stocks too much and they need to cool off a bit,” said Dennis Dick, a trader at Triple D Trading. “What you’re seeing is profit-taking. People may be nervous going into the weekend.” Broadcom (AVGO.O), opens new tab slid 5.6 per cent after the tech company’s full-year forecast failed to impress investors. Shares of Marvell Technology, opens new tab (MRVL.O), opens new tab shed 9.1 per cent after the company forecast firstquarter results below market expectations on soft demand in its wireless infrastructure, consumer and enterprise markets. At 11:42 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI), opens new tab was up 68.68 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 38,860.03, the S&P 500 (.SPX), opens new tab was down 1.81 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 5,155.55, and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC), opens new tab was down 31.25 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 16,242.13. Meanwhile, U.S. job growth accelerated in February, with nonfarm payrolls increasing by 275,000 jobs against an expected 200,000 rise.

Data for January, however, was revised lower to show that 229,000 jobs were created. The unemployment rate rose to 3.9 per cent in February after holding at 3.7 per cent for three straight months, while wage growth slowed to 0.1 per cent on a monthly basis. “At the end of the day this was a pretty dovish print because we had slower wage gains,” said Cameron Dawson, chief investment officer of NewEdge Wealth in New York. “As of right now, the labor market is tight and healthy. However, it’s not as hot as it was, which takes some of the inflation pressure off.”