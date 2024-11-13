Tech Group, Lender Partner On Cross-Border Payments

Share

TransferTo, a Singapore-based global technology group, and Ecobank Group, the leading pan-African financial institution, have announced a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), laying the groundwork to transform financial access and cross-border payment solutions across Africa.

This strategic partnership brings together TransferTo’s companies – Thunes, Ezra, DT One and Tookitaki – with Ecobank to expand access to credit, digital products and cross-border payment solutions.

The collaboration will create a safe, inclusive financial ecosystem that bridges markets, enabling swift reliable payments across borders and offers financial empowerment tools to millions of Africans and businesses.

By uniting their expertise, TransferTo and Ecobank will drive financial inclusion, empower underserved communities, and establish secure, seamless digital pathways that connect Africa’s economies with the rest of the world.

Peter De Caluwe, CEO, Transfer To, said: “Our partnership with Ecobank empowers us to unite the strengths of our companies — such as Thunes and DT One — and reshape financial access across Africa.

“By integrating our expertise with Ecobank’s deep local knowledge, we are crafting secure, straightforward pathways to credit, payments and financial growth for millions of people. This alliance is more than a partnership, it’s a mission to fuel positive change across the continent.”

