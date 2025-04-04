Tech Gap: NITDA, Doballi Partner To Empower Nigerian Talent

Share

In a move to address the persistent challenge of job placement for Nigeria’s rapidly growing tech talent pool, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has forged a strategic partnership with Afrovision Technologies Ltd.

(Doballi), a Dubai-based AIpowered platform. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed recently, aims to create a sustainable pipeline of employment opportunities, connecting skilled Nigerian professionals with global enterprises seeking remote workers.

In spite of a vibrant tech scene, many Nigerian talents face hurdles in securing meaningful employment. This partnership seeks to dismantle those barriers, leveraging the strengths of both entities to drive digital transformation and foster economic growth.

NITDA, the federal government agency responsible for developing and regulating IT, will play an important role in identifying and preparing a steady stream of highly skilled Nigerian tech professionals.

Events will be onboarded onto the Doballi platform, a cutting-edge AI solution designed to match vetted African talent with international employers.

Mr Kashifu Abdullahi, DirectorGeneral of NITDA, said that the collaboration was more than just job creation. He emphasised that such platform would not only create a pipeline for a sustainable digital jobs, but also visibility for social and economic data for policy and decision makers.

“It’s about building a sustainable digital jobs ecosystem and providing crucial social and economic data to inform policy and decisionmaking,” he added.

The MoU outlines a clear division of responsibilities. NITDA will ensure that all talents presented for onboarding meet employable standards, acting as a reliable source of qualified professionals for the Doballi platform.

Notably, Doballi has waived the mandatory 150 dollar assessment fee for NITDA-sourced talents, demonstrating their commitment to accessibility and inclusivity.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

