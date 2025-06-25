Tech Firm Trains Lagos Residents On Artificial Intelligence Skills

Share

An Information Technology and Human Resources company, SO TechAfrica Limited, is organising a five-day training programme on Artificial Intelligence for residents of Lagos State for a better and brighter future.

The Chief Executive Officer of the company, Engr Seton Senu disclosed this yesterday in Lagos. According to Senu, the training tagged:

“Festac AI Week 2025” is designed to equip participants with cutting-edge skills that will positively impact on business, healthcare, finance, agriculture, education logistics and others.

“The programme will contribute to achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development by providing practical knowledge on how AI can enhance smooth running of your businesses.

He said: “In addition, participants will learn, compete and win lots of prizes. The training will begin on Monday, July 7 and end on Friday, July 11, 2025.”

The CEO urged residents of Lagos especially people in Festac and its environs to come and unlock their AI potential and walk away with amazing rewards.

Senu said over 15 facilitators were drawn from different ICT companies to train Lagos residents on AI skills. He said the interested participants are free to contest AI competition and win a prize for the best ideal.

